Another CCC Youth Leader Abducted
3 August 2022
By James Gwati- Opposition CCC has announced the abduction of their Chitungwiza South Youth leader Ephrage Gwavava by unknown men.
Posting on Twitter, CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere Tuesday said Gwavava was taken from his home by men in police uniform Tuesday morning.
Mahere posted:
ALERT: Chitungwiza South youth leader, Ephrage Gwavava, was picked up by armed men at 3.45am this morning. They were carrying AK47s clad in police uniforms. The men said they were from Dema Police Station.