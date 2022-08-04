ARTUZ Leader Granted ZWL$50k Bail

Spread the love

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has been granted ZWL$50 000 bail by the High Court.

The High Court judge, Justice Manyangadze found it that the state misdirected itself in opposing bail on account that Masaraure is a flight risk.

The High court also noted that bail is a constitutional right and thus imperative to Masaraure’s case.

He was ordered to report once every fortnight at Harare Central police CID law and order between 8am and 4pm.

More to follow….

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...