Police Name Nyanga Horror Crash Victims
4 August 2022
By-Police have the names of six victims who died in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 28 July 2022 along Rusape-Nyanga Road.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims have been positively identified by their next of kin as follows:
- Grace Masona a female adult of Chavhanga Village, Honde Valley.
- Judah Chimbo a male adult of Chavhanga Village, Honde Valley,
- Enia Nyamutsaka a female adult of Chavhanga Village, Honde Valley,
- Annania Madzitire a male adult of Chavhanga Village, Honde Valley,
- Jambo Pawanyiwa, a male adult of Chavhaanga Village , Honde Valley,
- Prisca Guta a female adult of Chavhanga Village , Honde Valley.
Asst Comm Nyathi urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on the country’s major roads to avoid accidents.
The six died when a Mercedes Benz lorry which had 16 people on board and carrying avocados and bananas burst its right front tyre and overturned near the 50km peg along the Rusape-Nyanga Road just after midnight on 28 July.