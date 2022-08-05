Killer-T Bouncer Commits Suicide Over Cheating Wife

By-Zimdancehall musician Killer T’s bodyguard has reportedly committed suicide over a cheating wife.

The bouncer, identified as Mt Pleasant boy, is said to have taken his own life in the early hours of Thursday in Harare.

Killer T bouncer

On their Facebook page, entertainment news organisation Zimcelebs said details of the deceased’s death were still unclear.

Posted Zimceleb:

Sad news: It is reported that Mt pleasant boy took his own life yesterday.

This was because his wife cheated on him. More details are still emerging on what exactly happened. He was married to Benjamin chihota’s younger sister .

