Mnangagwa, Auxillia Patronise ZCC Followers

Spread the love

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia at the weekend attended a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) service in a move to seek votes in the next year’s elections.

Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF have a propensity to patronising churches whenever the country goes for an election.

Posting Mnangagwa ZCC service attendance images, Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the President was a man of peace.

Bishop N.S Mutendi informs the President Mnangagwa that his invitation to the ZCC Church’s City of Peace-Defe is a deserving fit to a Man of Peace, a builder, a Statesman who was prophesied in 1966 by Rev Samuel Mutendi that God ordained him a victor in every race he runs.

Bishop N.S Mutendi informs the President Mnangagwa that his invitation to the ZCC Church's City of Peace-Defe is a deserving fit to a Man of Peace, a builder, a Statesman who was prophesied in 1966 by Rev Samuel Mutendi that God ordained him a victor in every race he runs. #2023! pic.twitter.com/WSB3kDOkXk — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) August 7, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...