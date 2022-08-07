Mnangagwa, Auxillia Patronise ZCC Followers
7 August 2022
By- President Emerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia at the weekend attended a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) service in a move to seek votes in the next year’s elections.
Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF have a propensity to patronising churches whenever the country goes for an election.
Posting Mnangagwa ZCC service attendance images, Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the President was a man of peace.
Bishop N.S Mutendi informs the President Mnangagwa that his invitation to the ZCC Church’s City of Peace-Defe is a deserving fit to a Man of Peace, a builder, a Statesman who was prophesied in 1966 by Rev Samuel Mutendi that God ordained him a victor in every race he runs.