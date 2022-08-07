Police Block CCC Kuwadzana Meeting

By-Police in Harare Saturday blocked a constituency meeting scheduled to be addressed by the area’s MP Charlton Hwende.

Hwende posted on Twitter that the meeting was cancelled at the 11th hour after the police suspected that the party leader, Nelson Chamisa was attending the indaba.

Posted Hwende:

Police has just cancelled our feedback meeting which they had approved. They deployed riot police to stop the feedback meeting. The only reason given was that they saw a message in a WhatsApp group which was saying President

@nelsonchamisa

is coming to the meeting

@Kuwadzanaeast

