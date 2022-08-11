Gold Smuggling Rushwaya Escapes Prison
11 August 2022
By- Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been acquitted of bribery.
Rushwaya was today cleared of allegations of offering a bribe to an airport official to allow her to travel out of the country with 6kg of gold in October 2020.
Rushwaya was charged with bribery and was acquitted after a full trial.
In acquitting Rushwaya, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye said there were a lot of inconsistencies in witnesses’ evidence, and it was not convincing.
The court also said that the witnesses failed to corroborate in their testimonies.
-Herald