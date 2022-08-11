Gold Smuggling Rushwaya Escapes Prison

Spread the love

By- Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been acquitted of bribery.

Rushwaya was today cleared of allegations of offering a bribe to an airport official to allow her to travel out of the country with 6kg of gold in October 2020.

Rushwaya was charged with bribery and was acquitted after a full trial.

In acquitting Rushwaya, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye said there were a lot of inconsistencies in witnesses’ evidence, and it was not convincing.

The court also said that the witnesses failed to corroborate in their testimonies.

-Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...