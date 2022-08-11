Mliswa Salutes Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume For Fighting Delish Nguwaya’s Pomona Deal

Spread the love

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has saluted Harare Mayor Councilor Jacob Mafume saying his unwavering stance against the Pomona Waste to Energy deal deserves praise.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said the ruling Zanu PF party was conspicuous by its silence on such a damaging deal that has been roundly condemned by every right thinking stakeholder.

Below is Mliswa’s thread;

I would like to take this opportunity to take my hat off to @JMafume for his unwavering stance against the stink that was disguised as the Pomona waste to energy project.

Kudos to Mafume and Harare City Council for standing up to a blatantly corrupt deal that was going to cost the citizens of Harare millions of dollars. We are extremely proud of you.

The fight against corruption shouldn’t be left to the opposition or a few individuals, it is a fight that should involve each and every patriotic Zimbabwean regardless of race, colour or creed. The loudest noise should have been coming from within ZANU PF itself.

It is shocking to see the ruling party being quiet about such a damaging deal less than a year before the general elections. Those that seek to be elected next year should be fuming as these kinds of deals will surely lose them votes.

July Moyo doesn’t have to worry about what the electorate thinks because he knows that the people don’t like him anyway and he is a Minister through appointment. Unfortunately he is also damaging the image of the appointing authority.

By cancelling the overpriced Pomona Waste to Energy sleaze, Mayor Mafume did the right thing despite harassment and open bullying from July Moyo who was curiously doubling up as Nguwaya’s company lawyer by writing threatening demand letters.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...