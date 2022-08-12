Zanu PF Sweats Over President Chamisa Election Strategy

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa’s doctrine of ambiguity is giving Zanu PF sleepless nights.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa urged citizens to maintain focus on winning the coming polls.

“THE DOCTRINE OF STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY…

We must fix the confidence deficit and legitimacy crisis.

Everything responds to authentic undisputed and legitimate leadership.The blueprint is coming soon…

Light is not visible to those too far away from it.”

