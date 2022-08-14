Mnangagwa Can’t Erase History- Biti

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot erase history.

This was said by CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti on Thursday.

Hon Biti accused the Zanu PF regime of attempting to obliterate historical facts.

Hon Biti wrote on Twitter:

“The regime’s ban of our 2018 movie “ The President” is confirmation of the rabid paranoia & irrational riots of the Mnangwagwa regime . That movie is our history . A record of our victory in 2018 . Banning the same does not change the reality . It’s undiluted insanity . #Shame.”

The director of President Chamisa documentary has vowed to challenge the ban imposed on the film by the Zanu PF regime.

“We will challenge this ban in the Constitutional Court. Stay tuned.

@TreasureBasopo @POVdocs @LHNewsZimbabwe .”

