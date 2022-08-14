South African Nabbed For Stealing Copper Cables In Zim

By- A South African national has been arrested for stealing Copper cables in Zimbabwe.

Siyabonga Ntombela (32) was arrested with his five Zimbabwean colleagues at Beitbridge Border Post on Friday after they were found possessing more than 1 500 kgs of copper cables.

A joint team of ZESA loss control officers, the police and other security officers arrested the six.

The other five Zimbabweans are:

1). Gift Ndlovu (25) of Bubi,

2). Emmanuel Mdlongwa (30) of Pumula East,

3). Aleck Maseko (28) of Gwabalanda,

4). Proud Mkwebu (24) of Old Magwagwe and

5). Nomathamsanqa Ncube (38) of Nguboyenja

They were arrested after failing to account for the 1 693 kgs loot of copper cables they were found in possession of at the border post.

ZESA general manager – stakeholder relations communications and welfare Dr George Manyaya confirmed the development. He told The Sunday Mail:

Our ZESA Loss Control team embarked on a nationwide anti-vandalism joint campaign with ZRP and other security forces. It was during the blitz that they managed to nab the suspects who had in their possession 1 693 kgs of copper cables. Electricity is a key enabler to the attainment of the goals and aspirations of Vision 2030 hence we condemn such acts.

Zimbabwe is strategically located in terms of electricity transmission and distribution in what we call the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) hence it plays a key role in terms of the transmission and distribution of electricity to other countries, be it Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique and other regional countries. As such the destruction of such infrastructure which are the backbone of our existence is detrimental. It is economic sabotage. We would like to thank members of the public and the security forces for their continued effort in safeguarding the utility’s property.

ZESA has in the past attributed some power cuts witnessed countrywide to vandalism of its properties including transformers and cables.

Thieves risk 30-year-jail terms.

