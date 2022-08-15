Man Throws Own Son In The Air, Kills Him

By A Correspondent- A 40 year old man has been brought to court on accusations of killing his son.

Bigmore Kumadziro was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Kumadziro will be back in court on Friday.

Circumstances are that on August 7, at around 9am, Kumadziro was playing with his son at home at Seed Co Compound in Stapleford.

He threw him in the air and failed to catch him.

The boy landed on the floor and started bleeding through his nose and ears.

He sustained a swollen head and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he was pronounced dead upon examination.

According to the State, Kumadziro attempted to commit suicide on the same day.

It is alleged he jumped in front of a moving truck, along Lomagundi Road, but was injured after being knocked down.

He is currently admitted at the same hospital.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted

