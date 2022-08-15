Well-Wishers Raise £6 000 For Sikhala, Sithole

By- Well-wishers have raised £6 000 for detained CCC’s Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole.

The initiative was launched on 2 August, and as of 21:55 on Sunday, 14 August 2022, £6 011 had been raised by 45 people.

The fundraising initiative was initiated by Estelle Adams-Stone, who says the money will be used for the welfare of the duo’s families while the legislators are in detention.

Sikhala, Sithole and colleagues were arrested in June over the 14 June violence that erupted in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

They deny the charges.

They have been in jail since then, with the Magistrates and High Court denying them bail.

