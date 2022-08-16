Government Drops Mandatory Outdoor Masking

By- The government has dropped mandatory masking on people who have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines in outdoor public places.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the partial removal of the mandatory masking during a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday evening.

Mutsvangwa said wearing masks remains mandatory for all people in indoor public places and on public transport.

She said Cabinet noted the decrease in COVID-19 cases before deciding to amend the mask mandate. Said Mutsvangwa:

… those who have received three doses of the WHO recommended vaccines are exempted from the mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public places but should however wear masks in indoor public places and on public transport. Those fully vaccinated should carry their cards all the time.

… all provinces [should] continue intensifying COVID-19 Vaccination activities for the nation to achieve herd immunity.

