By A Correspondent| Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been arrested in connection with the looting of Cottco farming inputs which were founded in his warehouse.

According to ZimEye sources, Wadyajena was taken by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officers soon after chairing a parliamentary committee on lands and agriculture hearing where officials from Grindale Engineering were being questioned in connection with progress made on the construction of Vungu Dam.

Wadyajena was recently implicated in the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) looting scandal after police reportedly raided a warehouse that he used to store inputs meant for distribution to farmers.

ZACC Spokesperson, John Makamure could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

