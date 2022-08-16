Nakamba Out Of Action As Villa Post Crucial Win

Several Zimbabwean players in Europe missed action over the weekend.

In the English Premier League, Marvelous Nakamba was again omitted from the Aston Villa matchday squad after missing Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Everton.

The 28-year-old is yet to play this season after being dropped in both opening games.

According to reports, Nakamba is among the four players that could leave the club in the current window, and the Villa are prepared to listen to offers from elsewhere.

Jordan Zemura also missed the action on over the weekend but to illness.

The 22-year-old, who made his EPL debut on matchday 1, tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of their Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing at Manchester City.

Luton Town striker is still waiting for his Championship season debut after failing to make it into the matchday squad again.

The forward was not selected for Luton’s 1-0 league loss versus Preston North End just days after he featured in a cup game midweek.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway was also out of action, though for the coach’s tactical reasons.

Three days earlier, Galloway had played his first competitive match for the Pilgrims in more than eight months when he started in a 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat by Peterborough.

Tino Kadewere’s Lyon didn’t play after their Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash versus Lorient was postponed owing to an unsafe pitch.

In the USA, Teenage Hadebe was unavailable for Houston Dash’s 3-2 home loss against Montreal.

The Warriors defender picked up a knock a few weeks ago and has, so far, missed three straight games.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa captained Wigan Athletic in the game against Bristol City.

The right-back started in the first XI and played until the 77th-minute mark. His team, however, remains without a win after registering a 1-1 draw against Bristol.

QPR forward Macauley Bonne came in as a late substitute as QPR drew 2-2 at Sunderland.

Bonne hasn’t gotten significant minutes on the pitch this season as he has only featured as a late substitute.

Doncaster Rovers’ Tavonga Kuleya had another run after making his league debut last week.

Kuleya played for thirteen minutes in the 2-2 draw against Wimbledon in League 2.

Marshall Munetsi started in the Stade de Reims’ first XI as they lost 4-1 to Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1. He featured for the entire game, his second successive starting appearance of the season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

