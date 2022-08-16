SA Ups Border Security

By A Correspondent- South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi today unveiled 200 border guards in a bid to enhance border security at the Beitbridge border post.

South Africa is expected to unveil more border guards at other border posts in the neighbouring country.

During the unveiling of the border guards at Beitbridge, other arms of SA’s government showed disinterest amid claims that Motsoaledi is bringing in an ulterior African Nation Congress (ANC) force into mainstream public administration.

As Motsoaledi set the border guards into action, across the road the South African Revenue Services (SARS) officials picketed as they continued their strike against the SA government.

The newly-recruited members of the Border Guard whose selection has also raised eyebrows in Musina.

“We were just told to apply but were never responded to. They brought their own people from other areas,” Virginia Mbedzi of Musina said.

— NewsDay

