CCC Leaders Use Own Cars For Voter Registration Program

By James Gwati-Leaders of the opposition CCC are using their own resources to take people to voter registration centres so that they register to vote in the next year’s elections.

CCC Gutu branch is leading in this process.

The branch said it was recording high numbers of people registering to vote.

#GutuWest Champions have already received a branded car for the Constituency that is helping them to mobilise and register to Vote. As of yesterday about 19youth went for the registration exercise in Gutu.

