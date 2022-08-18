Brave Woman Foils Armed Robbery

A woman who resides in Zivuku Village under Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi foiled an armed robbery on Thursday evening last week as the suspects tried to barge into her sitting room.

According to The Mirror, the woman quickly closed the door to the sitting room in the face of a gun-toting suspected robber who wanted to force his way into the house.

Chagumira was on her way out of the sitting room when she came face to face with the suspect.

Having failed to enter the house, one of the suspects fired two shots into the upper part of the door.

The woman, Rosebita Chagumira, and her husband Alfonse Zivukwa screamed for help, and fellow villagers rushed to the scene forcing the suspects to flee.

The suspected robbers are Talkmore Maruva (38) and Jacob Gwenhamo (38), both from Headman Masunda’s area under Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi and a former South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) Frank Fannie Manzini (54), who was now staying at Ngundu Business Centre.

The Mirror reported sources as saying one of the villagers (name withheld) who had a car pursued the robbers towards Ngundu but the suspects vanished into the bush.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers attended the scene and retrieved empty cartridges.

Gwenhamo was arrested the following day after police investigations, and this led to the arrest of Maruva and then Manzini.

A Glock 17 pistol with a magazine with 11 rounds was recovered from Manzini.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Masvingo Province, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The Mirror. He said:

As Zimbabwe Republic Police in Masvingo, we received the report. We are proud of the community that showed unity and set the pace for others.

Therefore, I urge the public to also ensure their safety as they deal with armed robbers.

The Mirror

