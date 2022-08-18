Lawyer Dupes Man USD400,000

State Media – Harare lawyer Munyaradzi Nzarayapenga is on the run after he allegedly duped Matabeleland farmer and businessman, Henry Deudeny Simmons of US$400 000 in a botched investment deal.

According to police investigations, Nzarayapenga had a professional relationship with Simmons since 2005.

It is alleged that Nzarayapenga hatched a plan to defraud Simmons acting in connivance with his accomplice, Barbra Chenaimoyo Mutambanengwe, by presenting a fake investment proposal.

Mutambanengwe was arrested, but was later released after the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe indicated that she would be summoned to court.

It is alleged that Mutambanengwe had 75% shareholding, with Nzarayapenga having 25% in the KeNako Enterprises shelf company.

Acting upon misrepresentation by the duo to invest in the shelf company, Simmons deposited US$335 000 into Dube-Banda Nzarayapenga Law Firm HBC Trust Account number 1027521510151, which Nzarayapenga supplied.

The remaining US$65 000 was paid in cash.

The two accused persons allegedly connived and came up with a loan agreement which was never signed by the complainant.

The loan agreement was signed by Nzarayapenga purporting to represent Simmons and himself.

After uncovering the fraud, Simmons made a police report in May 2020.

In response to the High Court application, the accused persons indicated that Simmons was not a member of the shelf company.

The case was later transferred to Zimbabwe Republic Police Commercial Crimes Unit, where it is being investigated.

According to the court documents, the deposited money was used for unknown purposes not authorised by Simmons.

The accused persons failed to account for US$400 000 paid by Simmons. —Newsday

