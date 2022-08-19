Mliswa Trashes Zim Judiciary System Over Wadyajena Release

The prompt release of Wadyajena in his corruption case, when juxtaposed with the continued unjust incarceration of @JobSikhala1 shows that the justice system is about who you are and what money you have. It’s not even about the crime you have committed.

We are never going to win the fight against corruption operating with an uneven scale of justice. I even feel for those mandated with fighting corruption. Their job is certainly not for the faint-hearted. You can’t blame @ZACConline here it’s clear where the rot is!

