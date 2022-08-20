Casemiro Leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Casemiro’s decision to leave the club.

The midfielder wants to join Manchester United, and the EPL side’s representatives have been holding discussions with Madrid chiefs in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti confirmed Casemiro’s impending departure in his Friday press conference:

“Casemiro wants to try a new challenge, and we understand that. After what he’s done for this club, we should respect his decision.”

The coach added: “Casemiro is leaving, but we have a lot of resources to replace him. There is no turning back Casemiro has decided to try a new challenge. We want to wish him the very best. I realized Casemiro is leaving yesterday, but our plans don’t change – we’ll compete for everything with or without Casemiro.

“I think Casemiro has been a key player for us. He was important to Kroos and Modric – the combination was key to success. Casemiro’s teammates understand his decision. They respect it – it was his will to try a new challenge, and we have to accept it.”

The Brazilian, who has won 18 trophies at Real Madrid, including three league titles and five Champions League crowns, is set to fly out to Manchester for a medical and complete the transfer as soon as possible.

United will reportedly pay a €60m fixed fee plus €10m in add-ons.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

