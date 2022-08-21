Arsenal Cruise Past Bournemouth

Spread the love

We are smack dab inside the Premier League now and pre-season has been truly left behind. Today’s games brought all the thrills and you can never ever stop marvelling at the twist and turns of the prestigious Premier League!

AFC Bournemouth 0 – 3 Arsenal

Don’t you love it when a plan comes together? Mikel Arterta and Arsenal Technical Director, Edu have been slated online by the Gunners fans for the past year but it seems like they had a plan. It’s all coming together now and Gabriel Jesus is all up in the mix.

The £45 million worth Brazilian seems to be worth every penny so far. He was involved with an assist today for one of Captain Martin Odegaard’s two first half goals. William Saliba scored a peach of a goal in the second half through the crowd in the box. The Gunners totally dominated the game and had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half as well. This is the first time Arsenal have won the first three games of the season since the 2004-05 season.

It’s also the first time they have named an unchanged team since for three games in a row since 2003-04. Zimbabwe’s Jordan Zemura was a bright spark in an otherwise overwhelmed Cherries side.

Tottenham 1 – 0 Wolves

Arsenal’s arch rivals Spurs are kicking on themselves and trying to build up a rhythm for the season. Harry Kane seems to be back on track after last season’s transfer demands. He scored his 185th Premier League goal for Tottenham becoming the leading scorer in the competition for one team.

Sergio Aguero has 184 goals for Manchester City whilst Wayne Rooney has 183 goals for Manchester United. It’s quite clear that Spurs are not yet jelled up but with on their day they could easily tear up any team and they have the players for that. Wolves were threatening, 20 shots, 51% possession but nothing much to write about in the goals column.

Fulham 3 – 2 Brentford

The Bees couldn’t build on their momentum after demolishing Manchester United last week. Fulham were hell bent on winning the game and played with a will to match.

They led at the break by two goals to one with goals from Bobby Reid in the first minute and Joao Paulinha. Cristian Norgaard halved the deficit just before halftime for Brentford. After halftime, Thomas Frank’s men took charge of the game and the tempo changed and their pressure resulted in a goal from Ivan Toney in the 71st minute. But it wasn’t going to end that way, Aleksndar Mitrovic was going to have a say. He scored in the 90th minute to silence his doubters and critics and ultimately gave the three points to the Cottagers.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...