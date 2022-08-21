Chiwenga Declares Zanu PF Election Victory

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Zanu PF vice president, Constantino Chiwenga, has said that his party had already done and won the next year’s elections.

Chiwenga said this weekend at the memorial service of the late Major general Godfrey Chanakira.

Commenting on Chiwenga’s utterances, Zanu PF information director Tafadwa Mugwadi said:

When we say we have already passed the test of 2023, we don’t just whistle like others. We are scientific & methodical to the spirit & latter. Often times ucall me all sorts of them names but the truth remains. VP Chiwenga has just foretold you the same.

When we say we have already passed the test of 2023, we don't just whistle like others. We are scientific & methodical to the spirit & latter.



Often times ucall me all sorts of them names but the truth remains.



VP Chiwenga has just foretold you the same. pic.twitter.com/tBzVxPcOZr — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) August 20, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...