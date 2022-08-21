Chiwenga Declares Zanu PF Election Victory
21 August 2022
By James Gwati- Zanu PF vice president, Constantino Chiwenga, has said that his party had already done and won the next year’s elections.
Chiwenga said this weekend at the memorial service of the late Major general Godfrey Chanakira.
Commenting on Chiwenga’s utterances, Zanu PF information director Tafadwa Mugwadi said:
When we say we have already passed the test of 2023, we don’t just whistle like others. We are scientific & methodical to the spirit & latter. Often times ucall me all sorts of them names but the truth remains. VP Chiwenga has just foretold you the same.