“Zanu Pf Has Already Won The Elections”: VP Chiwenga

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has claimed that Zanu PF has already won the watershed elections which will be held next year and will continue to rule until the donkeys grow horns.

Chiwenga said this while addressing relatives and party supporters at the memorial service of the late national hero Major General Godfrey Chanakira in Goromonzi yesterday.

When we say we have already passed the test of 2023, we don't just whistle like others. We are scientific & methodical to the spirit & latter.



Often times ucall me all sorts of them names but the truth remains.



VP Chiwenga has just foretold you the same. pic.twitter.com/tBzVxPcOZr — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) August 20, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...