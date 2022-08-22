More Woes For Troubled Gokwe-Nembudziya Legislator Mayor Wadyajena

HARARE magistrate Barbra Mateko has ordered the seizure of a fleet of vehicles belonging to embattled Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF) on suspicion that they were purchased with proceeds from Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) looting.

The seizure order involves confiscating 24 vehicles, among them trucks and luxurious cars.

Wadyajena’s two luxury vehicles were reportedly impounded by Beitbridge Border Post authorities on Friday and were towed back to Harare as part of a wider probe into the scandal.

The vehicles, a Lamborghini and BMW X6, were impounded at the border amid allegations that he wanted to take them outside the country as the law enforcement agents were in hot pursuit.

Mateko issued the warrant of search and seizure to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) in terms of section 49(b) as read with section 50(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act [Chapter 9:07] that provides for the seizure of all proceeds of

crime.

“These are, therefore, in the State’s name to command you to proceed to Mayor Logistics (Pvt) Ltd and Justice Mayor Wadyajena or any other person in control of the vehicles and therefrom immediately obtain and take into custody the mentioned vehicles and take them to the peace officers and other officers of the law who are bearers of the warrant or other place of safety until the matter is finalised or until you receive further orders from the court,” the seizure warrant read.

Wadyajena, who is out on bail, is being charged together with his company Mayor Logistics.

He appeared together with Cottco managing director Pious Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai and Chiedza Danha, the director of Pierpont Moncroix Mauritius, which was allegedly used as a conduit to defraud Cottco.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019, the accused persons connived to defraud Cottco of millions of United States dollars through fictitious purchase of goods allegedly for use by the parastatal.

On January 28, 2019, they formed a shelf company, Pierpont Moncroix (Pvt) registration number 898/2019 in which Danha and Euphrasia Mupedzisi are directors.

On March 14, 2019, Cottco raised an internal stores voucher No 264583 for the supply of 3 200 000, 92-inch special high carbon bale ties to cater for the 2019 ginning season.

However, the purported imported cables never reached Cottco, but rather the money was paid to an American company which deals in trucks.

The company, Supplier Giant Equipment LLC, USA, delivered 25 Freightliner trucks which were subsequently registered under Mayor Logistics.

Wadyajena and his co-accused reportedly defrauded Cottco of over US$5,8 million, the State alleges.

The youthful legislator, who is known for his penchant for super cars and a flashy lifestyle, is accused of using his position as chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture to armtwist the Cottco bosses into shady deals.

The arrest of the legislator has raised eyebrows considering his alleged close links with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

