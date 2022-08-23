Egypt Dzinemunenzva Fights ZEC Nomination Fees In Court

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition leader Egypt Dzinemunenzva has partnered former ZINASU Secretary General to approach the High Court challenging the steep nomination fees announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) last week Friday.

Announcing the move, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights who filed the papers on behalf of the two had this to say;

“On behalf of opposition leader Egypt Dzinemunhenzva, @Katazamhondoro & pro-democracy activist @tapchiriga97, we have been instructed to demand that @ZECzim & @MoJLPA should within 72 hours withdraw exorbitant nomination fees gazetted last week.

“The aggrieved parties’ lawyer @obeyshava1 of @ZLHRLawyers told @ZECzim &Justice Minister Hon Ziyambi that the regulations amending the nomination fees for 2023 elections are unconstitutional, unreasonable&have effect of blocking aspiring candidates from participating in elections,” ZLHR said.

