Motorists Hits Several People While Attempting Skidding Stunt

Spread the love

A man, who grabbed headlines on various social media platforms after he hit and injured several people whilst attempting a skidding stunt with his Toyota Fun Cargo in Harare’s city centre admitted to charges of reckless driving when he appeared in court today.

Garish Tsamvi (28) of Domboshava admitted to reckless driving when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

Tsamvi hit and injured the people on August 17 in a skidding stunt that went wrong at the corner of Rezende Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue.

He is expected back in court tomorrow for his plea recording.

Mr Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

— Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...