BREAKING: Suspected State Agents Beating Up ZAPU Members Right Now – Report

Spread the love

Suspected state agents were at the time of writing reported to be assaulting ZAPU party members in Matebeleland. The development was reported by Umalume Nobhala, who is in the local community. ZimEye investigates

Just received a distress call from the ZAPU Teams in Bulilima. Zanu is this evening attacking perceived ZAPU supporters. Our security team is on its way and our foot soldiers are steadfast… The people will prevail! pic.twitter.com/GRK8y18RSU — Umalume Nobhala (@UncleMthwithi) August 25, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...