Chamisa Makes A 400-Day Promise To South Africans

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has made a bold promise to South African citizens that the ongoing xenophobic fights will be a thing of the past in 400 days.

Responding to the trending issue of a South African doctor who berated a Zimbabwean patient seeking surgery at a Limpopo hospital, Chamisa said the trying times are coming to an end in less than 400 days.

“Fellow Africans in South Africa, we note your frustrations and economic constraints.I kindly ask for your support to Zimbabweans in these trying times. Help us as we do our best to fix Zimbabwe for a prosperous future. In less than 400 days our fights will be a thing of the past.

“We need free and fair elections to permanently resolve our politics and the economy. Many are not in your country out of mischief but on account of poor leadership,bad governance and deadening poverty.Zimbabweans mean no harm to you. After all, we are decent and great neighbors,” said Chamisa.

