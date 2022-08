Kuda Tagwirei’s Hospital Commits To Pay Medical Bills For Zim Patient Dressed Down By Limpopo MEC

Spread the love

A local hospital linked to business mogul Kuda Tagwirei has committed to pay medical bills of a Zimbabwe patient who was dressed down by Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Arundel Hospital announced that they were looking for the woman who was due to undergo surgery at Bela Bela hospital in Limpopo province.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨

Arundel Hospital will settle all outstanding bills for this woman.



Do you know who she is? Please contact us at +263773380322@PhophiRamathuba @EFFSouthAfrica @SABCNews @HealthZA @eNCA pic.twitter.com/9NmKFcWtiI — Arundel Hospital (@ArundelHospital) August 24, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...