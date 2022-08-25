Mnangagwa Faces Humiliation In Bulilima

Gift Ostallos Siziba

If you’re in Bulilima please make a date on the 3rd of September and Vote for Change.

If you’re in diaspore and you have your relatives there, we urge you to make that important call to remember and implore them to vote for Change.

This is an important step towards us forming the next national leadership to take our country forward.

Every vote counts!

We have deployed 3 capable compatriots to lead the people of Bulilima and help us collectively win Zimbabwe for Change.

Isukile ,let’s go!

