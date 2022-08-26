President Chamisa Denounces Zanu PF Barbarism

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens in Uzumba have never experienced independence.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday.

President Chamisa was in the area for community engagement meetings and he came face to face with rampant intimidation of citizens.

The CCC leader has strongly condemned violence, intimidation and presecution of suspected opposition supporters by the Zanu PF regime.

“I’m in Hwedza today.

I hear that all the major roads have been blocked by Zpf youths on instruction from their bosses. #fakapressure

They are just criminal and archaic,” said President Chamisa in a brief statement.

President Chamisa also wrote on Twitter:

“UPDATES FROM UZUMBA..

Massive victimization, intimidation and terror against citizens esp opposition

-Citizens in Uzumba have not known independence, freedoms, rights and peace.

-Abuse of Chiefs and Village heads to force villagers to support the hugely unpopular Zpf party.

Food & Government support only available to Zpf party members

-Horror stories of violence in 2008

-Most violence perpetrators especially ZPf militia now dead in mysterious deaths -Assisted voters and command voting -Citizens in villages under 24/7 surveillance by zpf.

Command voting and assisted voters -The roads are bad, no schools and clinics , no jobs & disposable income, -Citizens in Uzumba are very courageous and determined. They need our support. Change must happen. Uzumba must be free, independent and in peace.”

WINNING against all odds… Excellent engagement with key stakeholders in Wedza. Instructive feedback from the citizens, business, church, community & opinion leaders. They will try all desperate tactics incl violence. Peace is our response. Thank you Wedza! #RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/XBFQO8SjMi — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 25, 2022

