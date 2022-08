Sikhala Refused To Leave St Mary’s Saying I’ll Die With My People: Kerina

The jailed Zengeza MP, Job Sikhala refused to leave the country like many opposition leaders, saying he will rather die with his people, homegrown, Kerina Mujati says.

He is loved by all both ZanuPF or Opposition; I grew up with him and he refused to leave St Mary’s achiti Mujati ndinohara nevanhu muno tichiomerwa tese achichengeta shirikadzi even dze ZanuPF, she adds.

FULL PRINT

