Mnangagwa Supporters Attack President Chamisa Motorcade

Fadzayi Mahere :

BREAKING: Violence perpetrated by Zanu PF thugs has broken out at the venue of the Gokwe Kabuyuni Rally. Zanu PF thugs are assaulting citizens who had come to attend the rally. Change Champion in Chief

@nelsonchamisa

’s convoy has also been attacked. #NoToViolence

At least 15 Zanu PF cars have barricaded raids & attacked President

@nelsonchamisa

’s motorcade as he approached the Gokwe Kabuyuni Rally. The thugs are armed with machetes. The rally will proceed despite this security emergency

