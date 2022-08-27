Wadyajena’s Thievery To Cost Zanu PF Today

By-Zanu PF said that Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s US$5,8 million fraud case will cost the ruling party in the Gokwe-Kabuyuni by-election today.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Zanu PF legislator Leonard Chikomba in a car accident.

Zanu PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have emerged as frontrunners in the by-election.

Addressing a Press conference in the capital yesterday, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa indirectly threw Wadyajena under the bus and said the fraud case had a bearing on the vote outcome.

Wadyajena faces fraud and money-laundering charges involving US$5,8 million.

He is charged alongside his accomplices, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director Pious Manamike, marketing manager Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai also of Cottco and Chiedza Danha, director for Pierpont Moncroix Mauritius.

They were granted $200 000 bail each last week and remanded to September 8, 2022.

“… always accepting some of the shortcomings and correcting them like what’s happening now in Cottco is what the government is working on and it has a bearing on voters, especially in that area. We need Cottco to be properly run as a business entity so that people who farm are paid in time and their money doesn’t depreciate,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Our teams are busy on the ground. The politburo appealed to the people in Gokwe to campaign and vote quietly. We want the people of Kabuyuni to vote peacefully and decide who they want to represent them.”

