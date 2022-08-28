Zimbabwean, Nigerian National Abducted

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Suspected bandits have killed one soldier and kidnapped two officials of a farm company in Anchau town, Kabau Local Council of Kaduna state.

The bandits invaded the company around 1:30pm on Wednesday and abducted a Zimbabwean national and a Nigerian.

Even as the state government is yet to release a statement regarding the incident, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, who was contacted promised to find out the details and revert. He had not done so as of the time of filing this report.

A vigilante working in the community identified the Zimbabwean as one Mr. Charles Choko.

They (bandits) attacked and killed a soldier working in the farm company and also kidnapped one Mr. Charles Choko from Zimbabwe and one Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano state,” he said.

A villager, who pleaded anonymity, said that he saw a team of security agencies on Friday ‎going into the nearby bush in search of the victims.

When contacted to confirm the development, calls to the Chairman of the Local Council, Basher Suleiman Zuntu, was unanswered.

— The Guardian

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...