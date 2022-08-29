Chamisa Concedes Defeat

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has accepted the weekend Gokwe-Kabuyuni by-election results which went in favour of Zanu PF.

Zanu PF candidate Spencer Tshuma won the by-election.

According to the official results, Tshuma garnered 10 727 votes, while the CCC candidate Costin Muguti polled 4 800 votes

Commenting on the results, Chamisa said the by-election was a learning moment for the opposition party.

He tweeted:

A SALUTE TO BRAVE CITIZENS & CHANGE CHAMPIONS IN GOKWE KABUYUNI…This was a good fight, a learning moment, and it’s a process. We’re doing well against all odds. We continue excelling. We must deal with fear, forced voting, and abuse of traditional leaders. We will WIN BIG! #fakapressure

The Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat fell vacant following the death of Leonard Chikomba who died in a car accident on 28 May this year.

Muguti once held the seat under the MDC-T ticket between 2008 and 2013 after defeating Chikomba but lost after serving for only one term.

