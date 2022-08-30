Car Thief Burnt To Death Inside

A 22-year-year-old suspected thief died after a car he had allegedly stolen caught fire in unclear circumstances in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province.

Tafadzwa Joshua Wenje had allegedly stolen a Toyota RunX after the owner had left the car unattended with the keys in the ignition port at a nightclub in Mt Darwin.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 2.15am and when the owner returned, he discovered the car missing before making a follow up with a friend’s car.

They later caught up with the vehicle in flames with the naked body of Wenje, about 70 metres from the wreckage.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle where Tafadzwa Joshua Wenje aged 22 stole a Toyota RunX vehicle after the complainant had left the car unattended with the keys in the ignition port, at a nightclub in Mt Darwin, on August 27, 2022 at around 2.15am.

“The complainant made a follow-up using a friend’s Toyota Hilux vehicle and found the car up in flames near the 3G Service station. The naked body of the suspect was seen about 67m from the wreckage with severe burns,” he said.

A security guard manning the service station, Chrispen Chawasarira informed the pair that the deceased approached the service station driving the vehicle.

He then parked 35 metres away and rushed out of the vehicle with his clothes in flames.

Hwenje clashed with the fuel pump and fell to the ground.

The vehicle was in flames and motion.

It moved 40 metres away from the service station and rested on a pole, before burning down.

Chawasarira helped to pull Hwenje out of the fire using sand buckets but he was badly burnt.

His body was positively identified by Vitals Kavari.

ZRP Mt Darwin attended the scene and the body was taken to Mt Darwin hospital.

ZRP are also investigating a case of suspected murder in which remains of an unknown person were found near the fly over along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, Tynwald, Harare.

The remains were burnt by a veld fire.

In another case, police are also investigating a case in which four armed robbers raided a house in Ruwa early Sunday morning before stealing US$1 920, six cellphones, eight truck registration books, a laptop and a Toyota Mark X vehicle, all valued at US$11 000.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a house in Timire Park, Ruwa where four unknown suspects stormed the home on August 29, 2022 at about 2am. The quartet brandished two unidentified pistols and demanded cash.

“They stole US$1 920, six cellphones, eight truck registration books, a laptop and a Toyota Mark X vehicle (AFP 5768), all valued at US$11 000,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police have also confirmed the arrest of Godknows Chigura (28) and Thembinkosi Ndlovu (24) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at Mahamba Business Centre, in Inyathi on August 27. —Herald

