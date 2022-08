CCC Member Left For Dead

By James Gwati-Zanu PF thugs have attacked the opposition CCC member, Wilfred Chuma, and left him for dead.

The CCC said Chuma was bashed in Harare last week for wearing the party T-shirt.

CCC posted on Twitter:

@CCCZimbabwe

Ward 8 Champion, Wilfred Chuma, has been attacked and badly beaten by Zanu PF thugs for wearing CCC regalia near Dairiboard in Harare just now. He suffered leg, hand and back injuries & is not able to walk. #NoToViolence

