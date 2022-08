SA Politician Orders Cops To Shoot, Kill Zimbabweans

By James Gwati-The leader of the Patriotic Alliance in South Africa, Gayton Mackenzie, said the police should shoot and kill foreign nationals.

Mackenzie said this in a video that went viral in which he addressed citizens on service delivery matters.

The xenophobic opposition leader also said he would disconnect immigrants from hospital machines.

South Africa's xenophobic opposition Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mackenzie has launched a vitriolic attack against foreigners in the country illegally, saying police must shoot them if they attack them. He has also said he would disconnect immigrants from hospital machines. pic.twitter.com/PjE4yOzNOO — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) August 29, 2022

