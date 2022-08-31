ZEC Sets Guruve By-Elections Dates

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced Guruve Rural District Council dates.

The by-elections are for the district’s Ward 4 & Takawira RDC Ward 6.

In a statement, ZEC said nomination courts would sit on 20 September.

Reads the statement:

Guruve Rural District Council: Ward 4 & Takawira RDC Ward 6 By-elections

It is hereby notified in terms of Section 121 A of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that following the death of Lencio Kafungura who was councillor of Guruve Rural District Council and the death of Johanes Kohli who was Councillors for ward 6 of Takawira Rural District Council, vacancies have arisen in the said wards.

The Nomination Courts for purposes of receiving nominations of candidates for election as councillors for the vacant wards shall sit on Tuesday 20 September 2022 at Guruve Rural District Council and Takawira Distict Council, respectively. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission fixes Saturday, 22 October 2022 as the day on which a poll shall take place if it becomes necessary in terms of Section 125(4) (b) of the Electoral Act.

