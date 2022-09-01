Stop Violence- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party to stop using violence to influence votes.

The CCC leader denounced the brutal killing of political opponents by the Zanu PF regime.

“DEAR POLITICIANS; Killing or injuring another is a serious crime not in just per laws of the land but before God.

Violence is a sin before God. God will ask you to account.

Stop using political violence,coercion,terrorism & destroying property for votes.

Stones, machetes, axes and guns in politics is so barbaric,” said President Chamisa.

On Tuesday President spent hours with Zengeza West MP Hon Job Sikhala at the latter’s bail application hearing.

According to President Chamisa, Hon Sikhala has been failed by the judiciary.

Writing on his micro blogging portal, President Chamisa said: “I’ve just been here at the Magistrates Court since 2pm for the #FreeWiwa bail ruling. Bail denied again. This is pure abuse & weaponizing of the law. The #Nyatsime16 detention is oppressive and despotic. The Zimbabwean supreme law makes bail a constitutional right.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...