20 Top Govt Ministers If CCC Wins 2023 Elections

Spread the love

If CCC wins elections and forms government these will be the country’s Top 20 politicians in government.

Nelson Chamisa

Tendai Biti

Chalton Hwende

Lynette Kore

Welshman Ncube

Susan Mutsunga

Ian Makone

Judith Tobaiwa

Farai Munengami

Job Sikhala

Happymore Chidziva

Thabitha Khumalo

Wellington Chikombo

Eric Murai

Johnston Matambo

Settlement Chikwinya

Kucaca Phula

Makomborero Haruzivishe

Cecilia Chimbiri

Womberayi Nhende

– By Reason Wafawarova

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...