Did South Africa Heed Chamisa’s 400 Day Plea?

South Africa yesterday extended the deadline for Zimbabwean permits to 30 June 2022 in what has been a major reprieve to hundreds of thousands of Zimbo who were at risk of being deported after 31 December 2022.

In a statement released on Friday, the department says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motosaledi received a report from the committee which stated that he should consider extending the validity period for the permits.

“The Minister has carefully considered the request and decided to extend the period by a further six months, that is, 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023,” they say.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa recently begged South Africa to give Zimbabwe 400 days to sort out its mess.

“Fellow Africans in South Africa, we note your frustrations and economic constraints.I kindly ask for your support to Zimbabweans in these trying times. Help us as we do our best to fix Zimbabwe for a prosperous future. In less than 400 days our pains, agonies and fights will be a thing of the past.We will win Zimbabwe for change.

“Help us to hold credible elections. We need free and fair elections to permanently resolve our politics and the economy. Many are not in your country out of mischief but on account of poor leadership,bad governance and deadening poverty. Zimbabweans mean no harm to you. After all, we are decent and great neighbors,” said Chamisa.

