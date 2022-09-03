ZimEye
1/4 Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder in which Abisha Moyo (33) died on 01/ 09/22 whilst admitted at a local district hospital after he was struck with a stone on the head by the suspect, John Donhai Gwatidzo on 25/08/22— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) September 3, 2022
