“All Teachers Are Saying 2023 ED Pfee”

On my capacity as the Provincial Secretary for Education, let me take this opportunity to thank Mash East ZANU PF family led by Chairman D. Garwe for the unwavering support rendered to Teachers for ED before, during and after the Chitepo School of ideology capacitation workshop which ended today.It was indeed a successful workshop because of you Cdes .

280 teachers from Mashonaland East graduated today at Rusununguko High school.

This is a great milestone towards our target of 1 000 000 votes as Mashonaland East towards the President.

Almost all the teachers are now saying 2023 ED Pfeeee!!!.

We’re coming to your districts very soon with Chitepo School of ideology.

Thank you once again Cdes!!!

Kademeteme Wellington

(Secretary Provincial Secretary for Education Mash East Province)

