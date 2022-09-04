ED’s Name Used To Commit Crime

Police has warned criminals abusing Emmerson Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family’s names for extortion and other criminal activities that they will face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said names of suspects that have been arrested for masquerading as representatives of the First Family will be released soon.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received numerous reports of criminal acts being committed by suspects who are openly abusing His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, and the First Family’s names in extortion, fraud, theft and other related criminal acts,” he said.

“The suspects are duping members of the public who include individuals, businesspeople and companies on the pretext that they would have been tasked by the First Family or His Excellency, President Mnangagwa to fundraise or collect money for various activities.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said businesspeople and individuals were being fleeced of their properties, assets and cash by criminals that purport to be representing the Head of State.

“The ZRP strongly warns these individuals or groups that the law will take its course without fear or favour.

“Arrests are being effected and these include some land barons in Harare, Banket and other towns who are openly abusing His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s name for personal gain.”

Police said the public is urged to report anyone who approaches and claims to be conducting personal or business activities on behalf of the First Family on telephone number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197. -Sunday Mail

