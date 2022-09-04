President Chamisa Celebrates Victory Over Mnangagwa In Bulilima

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) overcame Zanu PF in by-elections held at the weekend.

CCC won two out of the three by-elections held in Bulilima.

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa described the weekend results as encouraging.

“THANK YOU BULILIMA…

A BIG WIN against all odds, CCC won 2/3 of the wards previously held by Zpf in yesterday’s by-elections. We nearly took all wards.

What a great fight Champions!! We’re a CITIZENS MOVEMENT.

Thanks to our ground forces,the Change Champions.

Kudos to diaspora for the support.All glory be to God! #Godisinit #WinBig #FakaPressure

#Ngaapindehakemukomana #kangenesibiliujaha

nganjilemulombe

Nganginembisana,” said President Chamisa in a statement on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...