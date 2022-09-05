Chamisa Reaches Out To Ruto

By James Gwati- The leader of the opposition CCC, Nelson Chamisa, has reached out to the new Kenyan President, William Ruto, with his congratulatory messages.

Chamisa sent his gratulatory message to Ruto Monday after Kenya’s Supreme court had thrown away the opposition leader Raila Odinga’s petition challenging Ruto’s election.

Chamisa posted on twetter:

I congratulate President Elect H.E Dr

@WilliamsRuto

on being declared 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya. Saluting all Kenyans for upholding peace.I applaud Kenya’s institutions for shepherding the electoral process and wish the new administration the best.#GodBlessKenya

